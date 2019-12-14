Iowa continues dominance of Genesis Shootout

ROCK ISLAND — Make it a high-5 for Iowa, and once again it happened fast. Iowa won the first four games of Saturday's Genesis Shootout to clinch its fifth straight win over Illinois in the 26th annual event that pits boys basketball teams from Iowa and Illinois against each other in the one-day extravaganza at Augustana's Carver Center.
Galesburg did finally stop the bleeding in Game 5, ending a 13-game winning streak for Iowa teams. The streak started again for Iowa, winning the final two games to finish 6-1.
Game 1
Dav. West 74, Alleman 59: The Falcons took an early lead and continued to build on it gradually through the morning to get Iowa off to a good start. Big junior Aldane Barrett dominated the game in the paint. The 6-foot-8 Falcon finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Jamal Winston added 18. For Alleman, Elijah Campos tallied 23.
Game 2
Dav. North 67, Riverdale 51: The Wildcats' pressure turned out to be too much for the Rams. North turned 23 forced turnovers into 37 points and Riverdale could not overcome that. Jayden Houston led the Wildcats with 20 and Cade Guinn added 12.
Game 3
Pleasant Valley 39, United Township 32: The Panthers couldn't shoot from the outside (4 of 20 from 3-point land) or inside (missing 11 of 13 from inside of five feet) in the second half and that kept UT from backing up Friday's big win over Galesburg. Jacob Townsend scored 20 for the Spartans and Malykai Trice led UT with eight.
Game 4
Assumption 54, Moline 46: Like UT, the Maroons could not make shots and that kept them from making any big challenge to Assumption in a rather lackluster contest. Moline made just 4 of 21 3s in a game where the two teams managed just 28 attempts from the field in the opening half. Dayne Hodge led Assumption with 21 points. Kyle Taylor and Jayden Jackson each tallied nine for Moline.
Game 5
Galesburg 56, Bettendorf 46: The Silver Streaks started the game with a 20-4 run and never were really stopped the rest of the way in Illinois' lone win over Iowa. Jaylin McCants led Galesburg with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Game 6
Dav. Central 80, Geneseo 66: The big three and about a 30-second burst of mistakes by Geneseo were enough to give the Blue Devils the win. Leading 61-60, Geneseo had a short meltdown during which Central took a 68-61 lead it never lost. John Miller had 27 points, Kaiden Phillips 22 and Emarion Ellis 17. Isaiah Rivera led all scorers with 31 points and 10 rebounds.
Game 7
North Scott 61, Rock Island 58: The Rocks started fast and had control of the game into the third quarter, leading by as many as 13 points before North Scott rallied to tie the game after three quarters. the Lancers then took the lead in the fourth and held on by making just enough free throws. Cole Kilburg and Tytan Anderson led the Lancers with 19 each. Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with 21 and Jordan Rice added 19.