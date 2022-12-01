Iowa City West narrowly edges Davenport West in tight triumph 56-51

Iowa City West swapped jabs before dispatching Davenport West 56-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Iowa City West and Davenport West squared off with November 30, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.