 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Iowa City Regina imposes its will on Tipton 68-43

  • 0

Iowa City Regina gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tipton 68-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 16.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Tipton played in a 51-48 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Tipton faced off against Lisbon and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

Davante Bradford’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the game to overtime for West, but Pleasant Valley triumphed 64-63 in overtime for a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News