PROPHETSTOWN — Clayton Johnson’s baseball coaches at Illinois didn’t shy away from the 6-foot-8 pitcher playing basketball with Erie-Prophetstown.
In fact, they encouraged it. The staff pointed the Prophetstown senior to the success of professional athletes who grew up playing multiple sports, and the benefits of being a well-rounded athlete.
Johnson, who recently signed with his “dream school” after committing in February, is the fourth-ranked right-handed pitcher in Illinois and a No. 10 prospect in his class according to Prep Baseball Report.
He went to open camps at the school as a 12 and 13-year-old and the atmosphere and players further made it a fit. Moline grad and Illini freshman shortstop Brody Harding is another area athlete at Illinois with a hoops background. Johnson plans to major in agriculture consumer economics in college.
On the court, his defensive presence and rebounding ability is a huge asset for the second-year co-op in the Three Rivers East.
Johnson said he’s grown an inch-plus in height and put on at least 15 pounds of muscle in the last year. He’s played baseball and basketball all his life, and football before taking this season off.
Johnson said the transition, physically, from baseball to basketball shape isn’t easy, but should be to his benefit in the long run.
“As a pitcher … you don’t really have to be quick, you have to have a strong core, which is good in both sports,” he said, “but I was definitely in pitcher shape at the beginning of the basketball season.”
He said his composure on the mound and knowing you have control of the game is something that translates on the court.
“You cannot think negatively on the mound, which translates to basketball really well,” Johnson said. “Just control of the body translates from baseball to basketball.”
He averaged 6.7 rebounds per game last year and just under a block per game with 4.9 points per contest. His game should also benefit next to the 6-foot-5 Eric Robinson, another returning senior starter for E-P. Robinson averaged 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last year. Both figure to have bigger roles following the graduation of 2A AP All-State Honorable Mention pick Josh Hammer and his 16.5 points per game.
Johnson said it’s great to have Robinson there as both push each other in practice.
“He’s made me a lot better and I’d like to think I made him better too,” Johnson said. “We know we’re very different. He’s more of a scorer and I’m more of a role player but I’ve accepted that. Hopefully I can do a little more scoring this year. He’s a very dynamic perimeter and inside player and I’m trying to be more like that.”
With five other players 6-foot-2 or taller, height won't often be an issue in the lineup. Though E-P’s posts have to contend with Kewanee’s 6-foot-9 Carson Sauer and the versatile 6-foot-6 Devon House of Sterling Newman, which went 4-0 against E-P last season.
E-P coach Ryan Winckler is excited for his two returning starters and their ability to create through rebounding. He said Johnson has thrived in his role as a player and teammate, joking that his height may fluctuate at times.
“We always joke with him, he’s anywhere between 6-6 and 6-10 depending on how much he lets his hair grow out,” Winckler said. “But he just alters so many shots because he’s so long.”
Johnson is excited about his team’s potential this season and plans to play every game like it's his last.
“We’ve got a great atmosphere, great chemistry and overall I think we’re a much more solid team than last year,” he said.