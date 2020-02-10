Heiser's late 3 powers Knights past Wildcats

North had one final chance to win the game.

Brown took the inbounds pass, raced up the court and launched a contested 3-pointer that fell short as time ran out.

"We were trying to get downhill and get to the rim," North coach Marc Polite said. "We wanted to force some help and kick it out.

"We got a decent look but not the shot we wanted."

The win moves Assumption (15-3, 10-3) into a second-place MAC tie with Davenport Central. North Scott can clinch at least a share of the conference crown with a win over North on Thursday.

More importantly for the Knights, the victory likely solidifies a No. 1 or 2 seed for their 3A substate.

"It is just huge for us to be in these situations as we get closer to the postseason," Fitzpatrick said. "You can't simulate this in practice."

Assumption bolted out to an 18-5 cushion behind 11 points from Peeters. North, though, responded with a 16-7 surge to get within one by halftime.

"We really prepared well and knew they were going to try and speed us up," Peeters said. "We did a good job handling it early, but we let it get to us that second and third quarters."