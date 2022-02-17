Goose Lake Northeast escapes close call with Wilton 62-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Goose Lake Northeast's locker room after Thursday's 62-57 win against Wilton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Cascade and Wilton took on West Liberty on February 8 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Rebels' offense jumped to a 22-18 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.
The Beavers moved ahead of the Rebels 36-30 to start the fourth quarter.
The Rebels' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 32-21 scoring edge over the Beavers.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.