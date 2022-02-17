 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast escapes close call with Wilton 62-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Goose Lake Northeast's locker room after Thursday's 62-57 win against Wilton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Rebels' offense jumped to a 22-18 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

The Beavers moved ahead of the Rebels 36-30 to start the fourth quarter.

The Rebels' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 32-21 scoring edge over the Beavers.

