Geneva pockets narrow victory over East Moline United Township 43-40

Geneva eventually plied victory away from East Moline United Township 43-40 at Geneva High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Geneva jumped in front of East Moline United Township 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 19-17 deficit.

Geneva moved to a 33-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 43-40.

