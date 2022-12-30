 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Geneva pockets narrow victory over East Moline United Township 43-40

Geneva eventually plied victory away from East Moline United Township 43-40 at Geneva High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Geneva jumped in front of East Moline United Township 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 19-17 deficit.

Geneva moved to a 33-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 43-40.

Recently on December 17, East Moline United Township squared off with Davenport West in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

Runners-up at last year's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Riverdale boys' basketball team saw its bid for a return trip to the championship denied by Sterling Newman. The 2018 and '19 Warkins champion Comets held on to edge the Rams 52-51.

