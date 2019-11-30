GENESEO — United Township head basketball Coach Ryan Webber has been patiently waiting for his offense to explode in the early stages of the season, and early Saturday evening, on the final day of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout, the Panthers found their scoring rhythm against the Princeton Tigers.
UT led the game from the opening whistle and never looked back en route to a 65-38 victory.
The Panther defense has been extremely impressive so far this season, but against Princeton, their passing and shooting more than matched the defensive pressure as they moved to 3-1.
“The kind of effort our guys brought to the game on both ends of the floor was exactly what we’ve been looking for," said Webber. "On offense we shot the ball with confidence and our passing and offensive rebounding created opportunities for easy scores, and on defense, every player who came in the game gave us energy and big-time effort.”
Nine Panther players scored against Princeton, led by sophomore Sammie Strother with 14 points and three steals. Sophomore Darius Rogers added 10 points to go with five rebounds, and junior Daslah Geadeyan contributed seven points and eight assists. Princeton was paced junior Isaac Legner with nine points.
Webber turned to his younger players in the second half, and even with inexperience on the floor, the Panthers extended the lead to 55-28 at the end of the third quarter.
“We’ve stressed to all of our players, especially our younger guys, to find positioning on the court, look for your shot when it’s available, and shoot the ball with confidence, and I was pleased to see our hard work on offense in practice is starting to pay off,” said Webber, whose Panthers open Western Big 6 Conference play at home on Friday night against Geneseo. “As the season progresses, our defensive pressure and quickness will provide us with scoring opportunities, and we need to find ways to take advantage.”
Geneseo 44, Rock Falls 43: In the evening’s, and shootout’s final game, Geneseo coach Brad Storm was expecting the improved play of his role players to continue to complement the team’s star senior, Isaiah Rivera, and lead the Maple Leafs to victory of Rock Falls and a 4-0 record to start the season.
After a fast-paced first half, Geneseo led the Rockets 24-17. Rivera had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists in the first half of play, with Geneseo receiving excellent play in the half from junior PJ Mosher and senior Jacob McConnell.
“Going forward as the season progresses and we enter Western Big 6 play, we need to get a great deal of effort and energy from guys up and down our roster, and so far this year, we are seeing those kinds of results,” Storm said before the game.
Rock Falls is a resilient team, and for the second time in the tournament, the Rockets mounted an impressive second-half comeback. After trailing 37-33 at the end of the third, Rock Falls handled Geneseo’s pressure and drove into the lane on multiple occasions, and with less than one minute to play, a Maple Leaf turnover gave the Rockets the ball, trailing by just one.
Storm chose to stifle the Rockets’ top scorer, senior Jalen Johnson, with man-to-man pressure from Rivera, and Geneseo held on in the final seconds to gain the victory.
Rivera led all scorers and rebounders with 26 points and 10 boards, and Moser added eight points.