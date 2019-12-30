Geneseo's Rivera surpasses 2,000 career points

A career milestone of 2,000 points is a difficult thing to achieve in high school and when it happens, it deserves a great deal of pomp and circumstance.
However, when Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera surpassed that total in a 54-52 loss to East Dubuque in the 92nd Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic on Saturday, nobody cheered any louder than on any normal basket.
That's because the Colorado State commit didn't even know that he had passed the mark.
"I didn't even have it enter my mind," Rivera said. "I was just out there trying to win the game and we didn't realize until afterward."
After Rivera hit 1,500 career points, the Maple Leafs stopped the game and recognized the accomplishment, but that's something coach Brad Storm didn't want to do Saturday in DeKalb, Ill.
"With it being a tournament, we didn't want to disrupt the flow of the game," Storm said. "It's a little awkward if you try to do that against teams that you don't normally play and on the road."
Rivera is appreciative of all of the support that he has received from his teammates, coaches and the community over the years.
"I've worked my whole life with basketball and the people who I've had to guide me have been incredible," Rivera said. "My teammates have been there with me these last few years as well and to be with them when I found out was the best."
Geneseo will hold a brief ceremony for Rivera at their next home game — Jan. 10 against Galesburg — and the senior doesn't know how he'll feel in that moment.
"I'll have to wait and see what emotions come up," Rivera said. "We had something for when I hit 1,000 and 1,500, but this is different."
Rivera is already the leading scorer in Geneseo program history, and no one before him had even come close to the 2,000-point mark.
"It's remarkable for the school and for him," Storm said. "It really shows how much work that he's put in over the years and the effort he gives every single night, as well as the opportunity that he got as an underclassman to step in and be a contributor."
It speaks, not only to Rivera's skill, but also his durability and willingness to compete.
"I don't like to miss games or take plays off," Rivera said. "It doesn't feel right when I'm not out there and giving it my all every minute I play."