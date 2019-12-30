Geneseo's Rivera surpasses 2,000 career points

A career milestone of 2,000 points is a difficult thing to achieve in high school and when it happens, it deserves a great deal of pomp and circumstance.

However, when Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera surpassed that total in a 54-52 loss to East Dubuque in the 92nd Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic on Saturday, nobody cheered any louder than on any normal basket.

That's because the Colorado State commit didn't even know that he had passed the mark.

"I didn't even have it enter my mind," Rivera said. "I was just out there trying to win the game and we didn't realize until afterward."

After Rivera hit 1,500 career points, the Maple Leafs stopped the game and recognized the accomplishment, but that's something coach Brad Storm didn't want to do Saturday in DeKalb, Ill.

"With it being a tournament, we didn't want to disrupt the flow of the game," Storm said. "It's a little awkward if you try to do that against teams that you don't normally play and on the road."

Rivera is appreciative of all of the support that he has received from his teammates, coaches and the community over the years.