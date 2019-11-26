GENESEO — Every basketball player enjoys having the green light to take a shot at any point. At the same time, knowing you have teammates who can be offensive threats is even better.
That's the situation Geneseo boys' basketball standout Isaiah Rivera is enjoying for his senior season.
For the first time, Rivera can comfortably say he can make a pass and believe his teammate will make the shot. That is a relief for the Colorado State signee, who was basically his team's entire offense last season.
"These guys are more grown up," Rivera said. "Most of those guys around me last year were not even driving a year ago. Now, most are. They spent the summer and fall working to get better, and it shows.
"It is nice to not have to basically do everything on the floor. I knew if I wasn't making shots, we were in trouble. Now, I see guys shooting and making them. I know they can and they know that I know they can make them."
It also helps Geneseo coach Brad Storm when you can run the entire offense instead of the offense being "Let's get the ball to Isaiah."
"Isaiah handled last season admirably," Storm said. "I knew, he knew and the rest of the team knew who was going to get the ball on every play. The hardest thing was, so did the opponents. Now, we have other options and that will make it tougher to defend us."
Storm also sees a more mature, stronger and faster player in Rivera. And what that means is the Maple Leafs and their coach understand that he will always be the first option. However, this season Rivera can show off what might be the best part of his game — his passing.
"I love to drive the ball and find my teammates for shots," Rivera said. "The difference now is instead of hoping they would catch it and make the shot, they are making the catch ready to shoot and then making the shots.
"I knew it was a process last year. Now, I see guys who are stronger and they understand the game."
That's an area of which both Rivera and Storm have taken notice. Practice has a different feel this fall, all the way down to the minutes after practice ends. On a night earlier this month, 10 or 11 players were still shooting nearly a half hour after practice.
"Last year it might be Isaiah and one or two other guys out shooting after practice," Storm said. "Last year I was teaching; this year I am coaching."
Added Rivera, "Last year was teaching the basics and how to line everyone up to run plays. Now, guys know where they are supposed to be and they came into the first practice running. I watch guys and they see the game and they understand what we can do. The chemistry is so much better this year."
It goes both way as well. Storm is seeing a much more confident Rivera.
"Isaiah knows the strengths his teammates have and you can see how much they are confident with each other," he said. "We have a freshman (Bristol Lewis) who is going to be a really good shooter and that will also help."