GENESEO — Isaiah Rivera made his commitment because the coach who recruited him was so committed.
Rivera kind of knew from the start of the recruitment process and barely wavered before Monday's announcement that he will continue his basketball career at Colorado State.
The Geneseo senior fell in love with everything he heard from head coach Niko Medved and his staff. What he liked most is they were in on Rivera from the start and kept going strong right to the end — this past weekend's trip to Fort Collins, Colo., with his parents.
"I knew there was a relationship since Day 1," Rivera said. "I am really excited to be here now. I could tell the way coach (Medved) had a vision and the coaching staff kept sending me messages right from the start showing how much they wanted me."
The Rams were 12-20 last season, but Rivera thinks the future is big and he believes he can be a big part in that.
"They play a four-guard system and that will allow me to impact the game right from the start," Rivera said. "I took a visit to Dayton and then went to Colorado this (past) weekend. The coaches studied my game a lot this summer and they liked my game and where it fit in their system.
"My mom and I were talking and we both knew I wanted to go to Colorado State. She told me if that's what you want, you should take it. Otherwise, if you wait someone else might come in and take your scholarship."
Rivera said that he likes that the Mountain West is a strong conference and he will get to play against some great teams and players. He thinks this past summer proved he belongs among those top players. He is rated as high as No. 4 in the state for seniors.
"This summer, playing against the best in the country, I came away believing I could play with any of them," Rivera said. "Before the summer, I used to try to tell myself that I belonged. Now I know it for sure."
Making the commitment now takes a lot off Rivera's mind and he said now he can spend his senior season just being a Maple Leaf and not having to prove anything to anyone.
"That is super helpful," he said. "Now, all I have to do is play my game, help my teammates and help Geneseo basketball. I don't have to worry who might be in the stands watching me."
Of course, it doesn't hurt that Fort Collins is a beautiful city in which to spend the next several seasons.
"It is super nice," Rivera said. "That was never something I worried about, but man, when we got there it was so nice. The campus is great and the people were so nice to me. It is a great family community.
"I feel so blessed. All Glory to God. It was tough the last couple of years, but in the end He had a plan for me and has put me in a great position."