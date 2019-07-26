GENESEO — It has been a busy summer on the basketball coach for Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera. In the few months he has before the high school season begins, he'll be spending a lot of his time thinking about his future.
Rivera will begin the process of making a decision on his college future starting in the next few days after the AAU season comes to an end this weekend.
"I've been getting in my work and having a lot of fun with basketball," Rivera said. "I came into the summer knowing I needed to become a better defender, and I think I have done that. I have also worked a lot on my ball handling and my basketball IQ."
Rivera did that after making a tough decision to leave the the Quad City Elite and joining Meanstreets Basketball out of Chicago.
"Really, it was nothing personal," Rivera said of the move. "It was a decision I made with my family because we felt it would prepare me for the next level. I got better by battling through adversity at different levels.
"I love Quad City Elite, I would advise any player to get involved with them. It was just a decision I felt I needed to make this summer."
Rivera also enjoyed the chance to get together with his Geneseo teammates for a couple of weeks and play in a tournament in the Chicago suburbs. Rivera believes it was good for him and even better for the team.
"It was definitely a good experience to play with my team," he said. "It was good to get to play with the ball in my hands a little more. We played in a good event and played well.
"People might be sleeping on us for this winter but we have gone from me and a bunch of kids last year to me and a bunch of guys who have grown into their bodies and are stepping up. If we continue to work like we did this summer, we will do some great things."
For now, Rivera will turn his attention to the 18 D-I colleges who are hoping he will say yes.
"Next week, I will sit down with my family and my coach (Geneseo's Brad Storm) to talk about it," Rivera said. "I have some teams in my mind who I definitely want to keep on my list and some who I probably will drop off.
"I want to get it down to eight to 10 teams and then start to do more investigating to get it down to the schools I that I want to take official visits to. In my head, I think I have at least a couple I know are my top contenders."
His plan is to make his visits in the fall and make his final decision before the Maple Leafs' season begins in mid-November.
And what happens if other schools come in to make an offer in the coming months.
"That I would have to think about," he said. "Yeah, if Coach K (Duke's Mike Krzyzewski) calls, I would definitely take the call and talk."