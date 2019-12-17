Geneseo's other guys beat Orion

ORION — Remember when the Geneseo Maple Leafs boys' basketball team was Isaiah Rivera and some other guys? Those days are gone.

On a night when Rivera struggled to find open shots off the dribble and missed all six of his 3-point attempts, his teammates picked him up to hand Orion its first loss of the season 70-54 on Tuesday night.

Rivera made just five of his 12 shots but the rest of the Maple Leafs (8-2) made 20 of the 32 shots they took and 7 of 13 from beyond the arc.

"We have guys who can shoot it," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "On a night where Isaiah really struggled we were still able to put up 70 points. Our guys were opportunistic, and they took advantage of that opportunity.

"What I liked is Isaiah realized it early that his shot wasn't there and he is a great passer, so he he just facilitated the offense with his passing."

Rivera finished with eight assists, usually setting up his inside guys for easy layups or the others for open 3s.

The Leafs finished with three of Rivera's teammates in double figures and two others with eight points. Kyle Traphagen had 14, Jacob McConnell 12 and Kade Ariano with 10.

