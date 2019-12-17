Geneseo's other guys beat Orion

ORION — Remember when the Geneseo Maple Leafs boys' basketball team was Isaiah Rivera and some other guys? Those days are gone.
On a night when Rivera struggled to find open shots off the dribble and missed all six of his 3-point attempts, his teammates picked him up to hand Orion its first loss of the season 70-54 on Tuesday night.
Rivera made just five of his 12 shots but the rest of the Maple Leafs (8-2) made 20 of the 32 shots they took and 7 of 13 from beyond the arc.
"We have guys who can shoot it," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "On a night where Isaiah really struggled we were still able to put up 70 points. Our guys were opportunistic, and they took advantage of that opportunity.
"What I liked is Isaiah realized it early that his shot wasn't there and he is a great passer, so he he just facilitated the offense with his passing."
Rivera finished with eight assists, usually setting up his inside guys for easy layups or the others for open 3s.
The Leafs finished with three of Rivera's teammates in double figures and two others with eight points. Kyle Traphagen had 14, Jacob McConnell 12 and Kade Ariano with 10.
You have free articles remaining.
"We played (Orion) last year and they defended us the same way," McConnell said. "They shut down the driving lanes and filled the gaps. The problem last year is we didn't have anyone who could make shots. Now, we can make those shots and we were comfortable taking them.
"It was one of those things where once one or two guys made shots, everyone else stepped up and made them. We trust each other now."
The plan was exactly what Chargers' coach Alex Johnson wanted, the results just weren't.
"We are going against a great player, and we were not going to let Isaiah get to the basket," Johnson said. "The rest of their guys shot the heck out of it. They have a really great player but if they shoot like that, they have a dynamic team."
As it turned out, Rivera still had a strong final stat line with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals to go with his assists.
"That's why he is a tremendous player," Storm said. "He plays every possession, and he found ways to help the team without scoring a bunch. The only thing I didn't like (Tuesday) was we didn't play defense until the final five minutes of the game."
Johnson, who got 16 points from Caleb Spranger and 12 from Josh Johnson, thought the game was a win-win for the Chargers (7-1).
"If we win, we just beat the team tied for first in the Western Big 6," Johnson said. "If we lose, it was a great learning experience and something that will make us better before the season ends. We battled for four quarters."