Geneseo rolls over Pioneers in Big 6 action

In their inaugural season in the Western Big 6 Conference, the Geneseo boys’ basketball squad has its sights set on the conference championship.
Sitting just ½ game behind conference-leading Galesburg heading into Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium on Friday night to battle the Pioneers, Geneseo coach Brad Storm clearly understood the danger of overlooking any WB6 opponent.
“Every team in our conference has the ability to embark on a strong offensive run, and we emphasized the need to get off to a solid start against Alleman, and take care of business,” said Storm.
The Maple Leafs did just that, running away from the Pioneers with a 71-39 victory behind another excellent night from senior standout Isaiah Rivera. With the victory, Geneseo improved to 18-6, 8-2 in the WB6 to stay behind Galesburg, an easy winner over United Township. Alleman dropped to 3-23, 0-11 in the league.
Rivera, averaging 27.7 points per game, scored 41 points on Friday to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Junior Kyle Traphagen contributed 12 points and six boards.
“Isaiah has made it his mission to share the ball and get his teammates actively involved in the offense, and at the same time, use his leadership skills to set the tone on defense,” Storm said. “We understand the value of a more balanced offensive approach as we conclude the regular season and head into the state tournament.”
Geneseo has conference games remaining against Galesburg, Rocky, Quincy and Sterling, beginning on Tuesday evening next week with the fight for the conference lead at Galesburg.
“It has been a great experience for us this season, our first in the Big 6, and especially gratifying for me to see the growth and development of so many of our players,” said Storm. “In this game, Kyle Traphagen and Jacob McConnell in particular were excellent complements to Isaiah, both with their defensive positioning, and also in making some excellent interior passes and knocking down key shots.”
Alleman coach Kyle Murray is determined to keep his team in a positive frame of mind, learn from each game, and build on their conference run for the post-season when they will face smaller schools.
“I can’t say enough about Isaiah Rivera," said Murray. "He is truly an outstanding player who can do it all, and it is a pleasure to watch him and allow our guys to learn from him.”
Rivera hit a 3 point shot from the top of the key to open the scoring, but spent the remainder of the first period working to provide shots for his teammates. Geneseo led 11-7 after the first quarter before taking control in the second stanza as Rivera exploded for 15 points by running the floor and penetrating the Alleman defense. At halftime, Geneseo led 31-16.
The second half of the game turned into a running-clock blowout as the Maple Leafs' defensive pressure and up-tempo offensive attack was nearly impossible for Alleman to stop.
Alleman’s sophomore forward, Alec Ponder shot the ball exceptionally well for the Pioneers, and led his team with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
After the game, Storm expressed his anticipation and optimism for the remaining conference games on Geneseo’s schedule. “We have put ourselves in a great position to compete for the conference title, and Tuesday night in Galesburg will be a good test for us.”
Coach Murray also is optimistic about the post-season for his young Pioneer squad. “I wouldn’t want to play us in the state tournament after all the hard-fought experience our guys have gained in the Western Big 6,” Murray said.