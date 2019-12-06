Geneseo rallies to beat UT in double OT

EAST MOLINE — They just found a way to stay close and eventually the Geneseo Maple Leafs got even and finally they got over the tip to beat United Township 58-51 in double-overtime at the Panther Den in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference opener.
The Panthers got the lead early, held onto it most of the night and kept Geneseo sensation Isaiah Rivera for most of the first three quarters. However, UT could never get away and when Rivera finally got free, he carried his team to overtime.
"We stuck to the game plan much better in the second half and we didn't let them get away too much," Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "The guys kept battling and then Isaiah willed us to the overtime."
Rivera finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds and scored on drives to the basket for big baskets down the stretch. However, it was the "other guys" who made the plays in the second overtime.
Kade Ariano got his own rebound and scored inside to put the Leafs (5-1, 1-0 Big 6) up 53-51. Then, after an ill-advised 30-foot 3-pointer was missed at the other end, Kyle Traphagen hit a 12-foot jumper from the side.
"That's great," Rivera said. "We scored two huge buckets without me even having to touch the ball. I took my defenders away and other guys hit shots. Last year, if we get in those positions we would have panicked. Even what I did offensively was because of the other guys getting me in spots where I could get in open court."
The Panthers (3-2, 0-1) had that feel of being in a good position most of the night. The key was senior Michael Merrick hitting big shot after big shot. Geneseo would draw withing two, three or four points and Merrick would bury a 3-pointer. Merrick finished with 24 points and five made 3s.
"We didn't think Merrick would make everything he shot and that kind of took us out of what we wanted to do defensively," Storm said. "We just tried to keep them off balance and force them to shoot 3s."
The Panthers did plenty of that. UT finished with 33 of their 51 shot attempts from beyond the arc, and the Panthers made just seven.
"We had plenty of open shots, but we just have to make them," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "We took a couple of bad shots and were passing on shots that were there out of a set. Once again, we are young and lacking experience, and that showed.
"Right now, we are not seeing cutters to the basket. We missed free throws, we missed defensive assignments, we stopped rebounding, we had a missed breakaway with a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. We have to start learning quickly."
While the Panthers made the mistakes, the Leafs seemed to get better as they went along. Making several of those big plays late was freshman Bristol Lewis, who hit two key 3s, had a couple of huge redounds and added a steal.
"Trap hit some big shots and Bristol came in and played with great confidence," Storm said.