Geneseo rallies to beat UT in double OT

EAST MOLINE — They just found a way to stay close and eventually the Geneseo Maple Leafs got even and finally they got over the tip to beat United Township 58-51 in double-overtime at the Panther Den in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference opener.

The Panthers got the lead early, held onto it most of the night and kept Geneseo sensation Isaiah Rivera for most of the first three quarters. However, UT could never get away and when Rivera finally got free, he carried his team to overtime.

"We stuck to the game plan much better in the second half and we didn't let them get away too much," Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "The guys kept battling and then Isaiah willed us to the overtime."

Rivera finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds and scored on drives to the basket for big baskets down the stretch. However, it was the "other guys" who made the plays in the second overtime.

Kade Ariano got his own rebound and scored inside to put the Leafs (5-1, 1-0 Big 6) up 53-51. Then, after an ill-advised 30-foot 3-pointer was missed at the other end, Kyle Traphagen hit a 12-foot jumper from the side.