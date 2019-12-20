Geneseo moves atop Big 6 with win at Rock Island

"The thing was, it wasn't just me," Rivera said. "Other guys made some big shots and that allows opponents to not defend just me. That opens up lanes when they are making shots."

Inside players Cade Ariano and Tim Lehman each made two baskets inside, Kyle Traphagen hit two huge 3s in the third quarter after missing his first seven shots and freshman Bristol Lewis scored 13 points on jump shots and drives to the basket.

"Trap was really upset at halftime, but he hit two shots," Rivera said, "and I don't think Bristol knows himself how good he is."

RI coach Thom Sigel had a long postseason session with his team and was disappointed with where his team stands after its second straight loss.

"We have been telling our guys about things we need to address and they have not been serious enough about them," Sigel said. "Hopefully this caught their attention. It's bad habits in practice and joking around before games. We took quick shots, we missed layups and we missed free throws.

"It's on us as coaches to get back to taking the steps we need to take to get to where we want to be and can be. When we are winning, it all looks good, but we need to get better when things are not going well."

Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with 17 points and Jordan Rice added 14, but just two in the second half.

