Geneseo escapes close call with Sterling 64-62

Geneseo posted a tight 64-62 win over Sterling in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Galesburg on February 4 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
