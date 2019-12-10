Geneseo boys hold off Moline to start 2-0 in Big 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We were down behind the eight ball, and we just keep on plugging and keep on playing,” Taylor said. “Really pleased with our effort. We need to shoot better as a team to give ourselves an opportunity to win. … But we didn’t lose for lack of effort or passion.”

Moline was 4-of-20 from distance in the first half and Geneseo was 6-of-14.

Schimmel hit his last four shots for Moline, including eight points in the third quarter. Brock Harding scored 11 for Moline. Schimmel was 5-of-9 from distance as Moline shot 7-of-16 from deep in the second half.

“(Schimmel) can really shoot the ball,” Taylor said. “He’s just a really tough competitor. He’s going to have more nights like this.”

Rivera’s dominant fourth quarter closed things for Geneseo with him scoring 11 in the final frame and finishing with 12 rebounds. The Leafs' passing and early production from other players still stood out.

“That was probably the best start we’ve had all year,” McConnell said. “That gets the crowd into it, and it boosted our confidence for the whole game. And it ended up mattering that we got ahead to begin with.”

McConnell said Rivera’s passing is his most underrated skill, and his vision helped get him and others shots.