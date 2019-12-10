Geneseo boys hold off Moline to start 2-0 in Big 6

GENESEO — It took holding off a late comeback attempt by Moline, but Geneseo’s hot start shooting made the difference in the Maple Leafs’ 55-49 home win Tuesday night.
It was the second straight Western Big 6 Conference win that came in thrilling fashion for Geneseo (6-1, 2-0), which shot 8-of-11 from the field with five 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“Everyone was knocking down shots,” said Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera, who scored nine of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter. “Everybody is confident they can play.”
Geneseo’s Jacob McConnell was 3-for-3 and scored seven of his 11 points in the first quarter, with Kyle Traphagan adding five.
But Geneseo’s 21-11 lead after the first quarter was trimmed to six points at halftime and five points after three quarters.
Moline’s Ryne Schimmel, who finished with 21 points, hit a trey after Geneseo missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to cut the deficit to just 50-49 with 32.1 remaining.
Rivera then split his free throws to put his team up two, but Moline coach Sean Taylor was whistled for a technical with 11.5 seconds to go as Moline had the ball. Rivera went 4-for-4 at the line to close the game as Moline missed its final couple of shots.
Taylor said he wasn’t told what the technical was called for as his team’s comeback was halted, but he liked how his young team battled, despite the unfortunate way the game ended.
“We were down behind the eight ball, and we just keep on plugging and keep on playing,” Taylor said. “Really pleased with our effort. We need to shoot better as a team to give ourselves an opportunity to win. … But we didn’t lose for lack of effort or passion.”
Moline was 4-of-20 from distance in the first half and Geneseo was 6-of-14.
Schimmel hit his last four shots for Moline, including eight points in the third quarter. Brock Harding scored 11 for Moline. Schimmel was 5-of-9 from distance as Moline shot 7-of-16 from deep in the second half.
“(Schimmel) can really shoot the ball,” Taylor said. “He’s just a really tough competitor. He’s going to have more nights like this.”
Rivera’s dominant fourth quarter closed things for Geneseo with him scoring 11 in the final frame and finishing with 12 rebounds. The Leafs' passing and early production from other players still stood out.
“That was probably the best start we’ve had all year,” McConnell said. “That gets the crowd into it, and it boosted our confidence for the whole game. And it ended up mattering that we got ahead to begin with.”
McConnell said Rivera’s passing is his most underrated skill, and his vision helped get him and others shots.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm said the hot start loosened things up for the team, though its 13 turnovers kept Moline in the game at times.
“If we can shoot and hold teams down, we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” Storm said. “We let Schimmel get free way too many times. … We got just enough stops.”