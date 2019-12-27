Geneseo boys bounce back in consolation win over L-P

DEKALB — The consolation bracket isn’t where the Geneseo boys basketball team wanted to be, but Maple Leafs had to find a way to put Thursday’s 22-point Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic loss to Hononegah behind them.

They did just that Friday against former NIB-12 rival LaSalle-Peru in a 59-51 victory.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was a win. Geneseo (10-2) assisted on 14 of 21 field goals and had three players score in double figures.

The Leafs led for all but 31 seconds, but L-P (2-9) wouldn’t go away as Drake Weber scored a game-high 19 points.

Geneseo freshman Bristol Lewis led the team with 16 points (7-10 FGs) and Isaiah Rivera (14 rebounds, five assists, six turnovers) and Jacob McConnell (five rebounds) each scored 15.

Geneseo coach Brad Storm said Rivera was able to get others involved and help them get solid shots.

“We were seeing another box-1 where teams hold, grab, push and do whatever they can to keep Isaiah from beating them,” Storm said. “However, today we got back to others making shots and Isaiah doing a good job of passing the ball to find them.”

The Leafs were just 2 of 14 from deep, but shot 50% from the field in the win (21-42).