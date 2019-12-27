Geneseo boys bounce back in consolation win over L-P

DEKALB — The consolation bracket isn’t where the Geneseo boys basketball team wanted to be, but Maple Leafs had to find a way to put Thursday’s 22-point Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic loss to Hononegah behind them.
They did just that Friday against former NIB-12 rival LaSalle-Peru in a 59-51 victory.
It wasn’t perfect, but it was a win. Geneseo (10-2) assisted on 14 of 21 field goals and had three players score in double figures.
The Leafs led for all but 31 seconds, but L-P (2-9) wouldn’t go away as Drake Weber scored a game-high 19 points.
Geneseo freshman Bristol Lewis led the team with 16 points (7-10 FGs) and Isaiah Rivera (14 rebounds, five assists, six turnovers) and Jacob McConnell (five rebounds) each scored 15.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm said Rivera was able to get others involved and help them get solid shots.
“We were seeing another box-1 where teams hold, grab, push and do whatever they can to keep Isaiah from beating them,” Storm said. “However, today we got back to others making shots and Isaiah doing a good job of passing the ball to find them.”
The Leafs were just 2 of 14 from deep, but shot 50% from the field in the win (21-42).
The Leafs also took advantage of a free throw disparity as Geneseo made 15 of 25 freebies as L-P was assessed 20 fouls. The Cavs were only 1 of 3 at the line as GHS was called for only six fouls.
Geneseo led just 14-12 after the first quarter but outscored L-P in all four frames.
The Leafs play again today at 1:30 p.m. against East Dubuque, which beat Comer Prep 60-47.
“They are fundamental, have some decent size and athleticism, and seem well coached,” Storm said of East Dubuque.