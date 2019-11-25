EAST MOLINE — A year ago, United Township sophomore Daslah Geadeyan was surrounded by four senior starters who were his leaders.
Now, Geadeyan has become the Panthers' leader.
It is a new ballgame for Geadeyan this season and he can't wait.
"It feels like I already got to step in as a leader this fall in football," Geadeyan said. "As the quarterback I had to be the leader. Actually, I think last basketball season by the second half of the year, I felt like I was running the show on the court."
With those four seniors graduated, Geadeyan and senior Mike Merrick have taken over as the leaders of the Panthers. Geadeyan is a little more quiet on the court, but Merrick is all about being heard on the hardwood.
"We have so many young kids this year, I just felt like I needed to step up and be loud and energetic," Merrick said. "In practices, I notice the young guys get tired and they lose their focus. That's when I have to start talking and getting them focused."
UT coach Ryan Webber is not usually one to go with a bunch of real young players, but he finds himself starting the season with two freshmen and two sophomores on the varsity roster. That means, he needs on-court leaders to keep this UT team rolling.
Webber believes in Geadeyan and has seen the growth in his game and in his leadership.
"Das is one of my favorite players," Webber said. "He is a year older and a year wiser. He can handle the ball and he can score. He's a point guard who I call more of a combo-guard.
"Merrick is a strong voice who leads by how hard he works. I feel good about those two guys."
Geadeyan is the first to admit his ball handling is one of the areas he had to work on most coming into this season. As Webber noted, the key this year is valuing the basketball.
"If we look back at last year we didn't lose games because we had a bad free-throw shooting percentage or 3-point percentage, it was because of turnovers," Webber said. "It was sloppy play and unforced errors. My teams have always taken care of the ball and did the simple stuff."
Said Geadeyan, "We have to take every possession and value it every time. I think I got better as the season went along last year. It's one of those things I will try to teach our young guys, it is way more physical at the varsity level and you have to be strong with the ball."
Merrick saw Geadeyan grow up in front of his eyes last season. That's why he is not worried about having so many young players on the roster.
"I have faith in those guys," Merrick said. "They will make shots, they will play hard and they will work together. Das stepped up last year and we will help these new guys do the same thing."