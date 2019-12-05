GameNight Guide

Moline (4-0) at Alleman (1-4)
The game: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @sbatt79. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230 and QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maroons have been outscored 197-161 on field goals through four games, but have won games at the free-throw line, out-scoring its opponents 66-17 at the charity stripe. Guards Ryne Schimmel, Brock Harding and Kyle Taylor are a combined 43 for 57 from the line. ... The Pioneers have been led by their two returning players — Elijah Campos and Paul Rouse. The key now is finding third and fourth options.
Geneseo (4-0) at UTHS (3-1)
The game: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at The Panther Den. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: These two teams will have plenty of video and scouting reports having played back-to-back four teams at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Shootout. Because they are now conference mates, they don't play in the tourney. ... Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera has been dominant to start the season, averaging 28.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. ... Sophomore Darius Rogers leads United Township in scoring, rebounding and is shooting better than 50 percent from the 3-point arc.
Rocky (3-1) at Sterling (3-1)
The game: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @CodyCutter35. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: In the first Western Big 6 Conference game for Sterling, the Golden Warriors faithful will get to see an old foe in Rock Island coach Thom Sigel, who was a rival of Sterling as a player and coach at Rock Falls. ... The Rocks are balanced on offense with six players averaging between 7.0 and 10.5 points per game. Also, eight players have played at least 55 minutes in four games. ... The Warriors' top four scorers are football players Cooper Willman, Trevon Jordan, Noel Aponte and Isaiah Yarbrough.