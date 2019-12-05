GameNight Guide

Rocky (3-1) at Sterling (3-1)

GameNight: In the first Western Big 6 Conference game for Sterling, the Golden Warriors faithful will get to see an old foe in Rock Island coach Thom Sigel, who was a rival of Sterling as a player and coach at Rock Falls. ... The Rocks are balanced on offense with six players averaging between 7.0 and 10.5 points per game. Also, eight players have played at least 55 minutes in four games. ... The Warriors' top four scorers are football players Cooper Willman, Trevon Jordan, Noel Aponte and Isaiah Yarbrough.