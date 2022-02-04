Galesburg triumphs in strong showing over Geneseo 72-47

Yes, Galesburg looked superb in beating Geneseo, but no autographs please after its 72-47 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.
The Silver Streaks made the first move by forging a 14-4 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks fought to a 34-23 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
The third quarter gave Galesburg a 53-40 lead over Geneseo.
