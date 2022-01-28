Galesburg trips East Moline United Township in tenacious tussle 50-41

Galesburg posted a tight 50-41 win over East Moline United Township on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Galesburg took on Moline on January 21 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 11-6 lead over the Panthers.
Galesburg registered a 22-12 advantage at halftime over East Moline United Township.
The Silver Streaks moved over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 35-21.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.