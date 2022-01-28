 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg trips East Moline United Township in tenacious tussle 50-41
Galesburg trips East Moline United Township in tenacious tussle 50-41

Galesburg posted a tight 50-41 win over East Moline United Township on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Galesburg took on Moline on January 21 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 11-6 lead over the Panthers.

Galesburg registered a 22-12 advantage at halftime over East Moline United Township.

The Silver Streaks moved over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 35-21.

