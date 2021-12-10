Galesburg squeezes past East Moline United Township 59-55

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Galesburg to the front, and it stayed there to fend off East Moline United Township 59-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Silver Streaks opened with a 15-7 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks kept a 26-19 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Silver Streaks and the Panthers locked in a 42-42 stalemate.
The Silver Streaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring 17-13 to finish the game in style.
