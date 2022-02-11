Galesburg puts an offensive performance on Rock Island Alleman 76-34

Yes, Galesburg looked superb in beating Rock Island Alleman, but no autographs please after its 76-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.
The Silver Streaks opened with a 14-9 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.
Galesburg's offense roared to a 49-15 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
The Silver Streaks' supremacy showed as they carried a 61-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 4, Galesburg faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on February 4 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
