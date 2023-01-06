Galesburg prevails over Rock Island Alleman 56-23

It was a tough night for Rock Island Alleman which was overmatched by Galesburg in this 56-23 verdict.
Last season, Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman faced off on February 11, 2022 at Galesburg High School. For results, click here.
Recently on December 29, Rock Island Alleman squared off with Fulton in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.