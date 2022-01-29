Galesburg outlasts East Moline United Township 57-40

Galesburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating East Moline United Township 57-40 at Galesburg High on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Galesburg faced off against Moline and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on January 21 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap
