Galesburg imposes its will on Rock Island Alleman 73-32
Galesburg imposes its will on Rock Island Alleman 73-32

Galesburg dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 73-32 victory over Rock Island Alleman at Rock Island Alleman High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Silver Streaks opened with a 20-11 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks registered a 42-22 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

Galesburg took charge over Rock Island Alleman when the fourth quarter began 63-30.

