Galesburg escapes close call with Bettendorf 60-56

Mighty close, mighty fine, Galesburg wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf 60-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 18.
In recent action on December 10, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on December 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 17-15 lead over the Bulldogs.
Galesburg's shooting jumped to a 31-27 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.
Galesburg's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
