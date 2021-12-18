 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Galesburg escapes close call with Bettendorf 60-56
0 Comments

Galesburg escapes close call with Bettendorf 60-56

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Galesburg wore a victory shine after clipping Bettendorf 60-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 18.

In recent action on December 10, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on December 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks a 17-15 lead over the Bulldogs.

Galesburg's shooting jumped to a 31-27 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.

Galesburg's leg-up showed as it carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teven Jenkins makes first start

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News