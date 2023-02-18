Galesburg's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Geneseo 62-20 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 22-2 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense breathed fire in front for a 39-8 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.

Galesburg pulled to a 59-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-2 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Galesburg and Geneseo faced off on Feb. 4, 2022 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Galesburg faced off against Rock Island . Click here for a recap. Geneseo took on Quincy on Feb. 10 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.