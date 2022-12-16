Galesburg chalks up convincing victory over Geneseo 68-36

Galesburg lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Geneseo for a 68-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 19-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks fought to a 29-17 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Galesburg breathed fire to a 53-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks' advantage was wide enough to weather the Maple Leafs' 16-15 margin in the fourth quarter.

