Galesburg chalks up convincing victory over Geneseo 68-36

Galesburg lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Geneseo for a 68-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16
Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 19-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks fought to a 29-17 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
Galesburg breathed fire to a 53-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks' advantage was wide enough to weather the Maple Leafs' 16-15 margin in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Galesburg and Geneseo faced off on February 4, 2022 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 9, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.