 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton Unity Christian earns solid win over Galesburg Christian 60-47
0 Comments

Fulton Unity Christian earns solid win over Galesburg Christian 60-47

  • 0

Fulton Unity Christian dumped Galesburg Christian 60-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

Recently on November 30 , Fulton Unity Christian squared up on Dixon Faith Christian School of Grand Detour in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News