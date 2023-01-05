Fulton triumphs in strong showing over Amboy 54-11

Fulton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Amboy 54-11 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 5.
Last season, Fulton and Amboy squared off with February 7, 2022 at Fulton High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 29, Fulton squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
