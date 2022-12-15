Fulton thumps Morrison in punishing decision 57-27

Fulton controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-27 win against Morrison on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Fulton and Morrison squared off with December 27, 2021 at Morrison High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 8, Fulton faced off against Warren and Morrison took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 9 at Morrison High School. For more, click here.
