 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton tacks win on Morrison 65-23
0 Comments

Fulton tacks win on Morrison 65-23

  • 0

Fulton rolled past Morrison for a comfortable 65-23 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 16, Morrison faced off against Fulton and Fulton took on Warren on December 21 at Warren High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News