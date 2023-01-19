Fulton shuts off the power on Ashton-Franklin Center 64-32

Fulton's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Ashton-Franklin Center 64-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 19.
The last time Fulton and Ashton-Franklin Center played in a 68-26 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Fulton faced off against Rockford Christian. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.