Fulton routs Rock Island Alleman 54-29

Fulton controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-29 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Last season, Fulton and Rock Island Alleman squared off with December 13, 2021 at Rock Island Alleman High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 17, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Davenport Central and Fulton took on Augusta Southeastern on December 17 at Fulton High School. For more, click here.
