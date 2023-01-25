Fulton responds to adversity to stop Milledgeville 64-46

Fulton saw a challenge as an opportunity, rallying from a deficit to outlast Milledgeville 64-46 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Milledgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Fulton as the first quarter ended.
The Steamers' offense jumped in front for a 32-21 lead over the Missiles at halftime.
Milledgeville fought back in the third quarter to make it 41-32.
The Steamers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Fulton and Milledgeville squared off with February 14, 2022 at Fulton High School last season. For more, click here.
