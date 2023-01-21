 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton pours it on Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

  • 0

Fulton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale during this 76-51 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Fulton moved in front of Port Byron Riverdale 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers fought to a 43-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Port Byron Riverdale made it 56-40.

Conditioning showed as the Steamers outscored the Rams 20-11 in the final quarter.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Fulton faced off on January 22, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 14, Fulton faced off against Rockford Christian and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Before a large Saturday night turnout at Wharton Field House, the Moline boys' basketball team capped the first day of the 4th annual QC Custom Tees Shootout in style with a 77-53 win over East St. Louis in a matchup of Illinois state-ranked powers. The Maroons are ranked fourth in Class 4A, the Flyers are seventh in 3A.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News