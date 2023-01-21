Fulton pours it on Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

Fulton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale during this 76-51 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Fulton moved in front of Port Byron Riverdale 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Steamers fought to a 43-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Port Byron Riverdale made it 56-40.
Conditioning showed as the Steamers outscored the Rams 20-11 in the final quarter.
Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Fulton faced off on January 22, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 14, Fulton faced off against Rockford Christian and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.