Fulton pours it on Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

Fulton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale during this 76-51 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Fulton moved in front of Port Byron Riverdale 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers fought to a 43-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Port Byron Riverdale made it 56-40.

Conditioning showed as the Steamers outscored the Rams 20-11 in the final quarter.

