Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Fulton chalked up in tripping Sterling Newman 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Fulton faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Sterling Newman took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 21 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
