Fulton could finally catch its breath after a close call against East Dubuque in a 48-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 25.

Recently on Feb. 18, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.