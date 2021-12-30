 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton knocks off Port Byron Riverdale 52-43
0 Comments

Fulton knocks off Port Byron Riverdale 52-43

  • 0

Fulton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Port Byron Riverdale 52-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

The Steamers made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Fulton's offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the half.

The Steamers jumped in front of the Rams 32-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Fulton outscored Port Byron Riverdale 20-13 in the final period.

Recently on December 23 , Fulton squared up on Forreston in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News