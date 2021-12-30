Fulton knocks off Port Byron Riverdale 52-43

Fulton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Port Byron Riverdale 52-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
The Steamers made the first move by forging a 15-6 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
Fulton's offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the half.
The Steamers jumped in front of the Rams 32-30 to begin the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Fulton outscored Port Byron Riverdale 20-13 in the final period.
