Fulton left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Lanark Eastland from start to finish for a 61-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 2.

Fulton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lanark Eastland through the first quarter.

The Steamers opened a tight 24-14 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Fulton jumped to a 41-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-14 edge.

