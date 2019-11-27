FULTON — If the Fulton boys’ basketball team wants to get over the regional title hump this season, returning its top two scorers from last season is a good place to start in that quest.
The Steamers, who lost by two points in the regional title game to Orion last season and by four to Bureau Valley the season before, also feature five returning seniors at the varsity level.
Fulton is paced by Three Rivers first-teamer and junior point guard Connor Barnett, who led the team with 10.5 points per game last season when he also averaged 4.1 assists a contest. His backcourt mate and fellow junior, Kyler Pessman, averaged 10 points per game with 4.2 rebounds as a second-team Three Rivers selection.
Barnett was also Fulton’s quarterback and Pessman played tailback on the gridiron.
“Both are great kids, work really hard and are big pieces for multiple programs at Fulton,” said Fulton coach RJ Coffey of his junior duo.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think our biggest strengths are going to be our athleticism and versatility,” said Coffey. “I think we have the potential to really defend at a high level, and we want to play at a pace offensively that teams struggle with.”
Coffey preaches high expectations for the team, which hopes to get another crack at winning its first regional title since 2001.
“We have several guys that played big roles for us last year coming back this year that we’re excited about,” Coffey said, “but so are several other teams in the league.”
The grind toward improvement starts with various players hopefully making leaps in their development. It continues with learning how to compete consistently at a high level.
“I expect our league to be extremely competitive,” Coffey said, “and our goal is to fight our way to the top.”