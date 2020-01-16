Freshmen help United Township get back on track

Wright gives all the credit to his coach for putting he and Bustos in this position.

"When he called me up it just gave me more confidence in myself," Wright said. "He is a Division I coach and he just makes all of us better every day. I don't want to do anything but go out every day and play ball. It doesn't matter if I was playing against freshmen or varsity, I just love to play."

That is exactly what Webber saw in both freshmen before the season even started. He said as much as those two have learned from him, he has learned from them.

"I never thought I could rely on freshmen but they are showing me something," Webber said. "We didn't rush them, we eased them in there. In the Quincy game, we were playing so bad but those two showed great poise and were the real bright spots.

"In Pekin, we started playing them more and more. Then, we decided to start both of them. They act like they belong and I have seen no nerves of being in the bright lights. They are not afraid but they are not cocky at all."

The two also have a great synergy on the court, having played together since they were in seventh grade. They know where each other is and where they will be going next.

"I know his hot spots and I know where he wants the ball," Wright said.