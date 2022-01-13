 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott rolls over Davenport West 68-47
Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott rolls over Davenport West 68-47

Eldridge North Scott's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-47 win over Davenport West on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Eldridge North Scott made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 24-20 lead over the Falcons at the half.

In recent action on January 7, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport North on January 7 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

