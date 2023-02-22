No quarter was granted as Erie-Prophetstown blunted Spring Valley Hall's plans 65-48 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Spring Valley Hall squared off with Feb. 5, 2022 at Spring Valley Hall High School last season. For results, click here.

