Erie-Prophetstown earns narrow win over Monmouth-Roseville 44-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Erie-Prophetstown's direction just enough to squeeze past Monmouth-Roseville 44-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Monmouth-Roseville and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 42-28 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 17 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.