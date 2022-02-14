 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erie E/P outlasts Peru St. Bede 66-52

  • 0

Erie E/P charged Peru St. Bede and collected a 66-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

Recently on February 8 , Erie E/P squared up on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lewis shoots United Township boys past Alleman

Lewis shoots United Township boys past Alleman

The United Township High School basketball team had high expectations Tuesday night going against winless Alleman, but what Coach Ryan Webber and his staff most likely didn’t expect was a shooting night for the ages from one of the team's role players.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears free agency a month out: The offense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News