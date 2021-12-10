Eldridge North Scott topples Bettendorf 45-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Eldridge North Scott's direction just enough to squeeze past Bettendorf 45-42 in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Bettendorf took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
The Lancers made the first move by forging a 12-10 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Bulldogs controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into half.
Bettendorf enjoyed a 39-32 lead over Eldridge North Scott to start the fourth quarter.
The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-3 points differential.
