Eldridge North Scott topples Bettendorf 45-42
Eldridge North Scott topples Bettendorf 45-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Eldridge North Scott's direction just enough to squeeze past Bettendorf 45-42 in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.

In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Bettendorf took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

The Lancers made the first move by forging a 12-10 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Bulldogs controlled the pace, taking a 34-27 lead into half.

Bettendorf enjoyed a 39-32 lead over Eldridge North Scott to start the fourth quarter.

The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-3 points differential.

Lewis, defense propel Leafs past Pioneers
Basketball

Lewis, defense propel Leafs past Pioneers

  • Updated

GENESEO — Bristol Lewis, Geneseo High School boys basketball's court leader, was a scoring machine for the Maple Leafs on Friday night and, combined with a tough defensive scheme that created multiple turnovers on the perimeter, led Geneseo to a 69-27 Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman.

